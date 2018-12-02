Público
La prensa internacional ve las elecciones andaluzas como un test para Sánchez

La jornada electoral de Andalucía ha sido analizada como una prueba importante para el Gobierno central. 

Portadas de un kiosco.

La prensa internacional analiza las elecciones andaluzas en clave nacional y consideran el resultado como un test para Pedro Sánchez y la estabilidad de su gobierno. 

Associated Press publicaba: "Los socialistas se enfrentan a un test con el voto regional de Andalucía", considerando que el resultado de Susana Díaz podría afectar negativamente al Gobierno central. 

El periódico británico The Guardian :aseguraba de igual manera que estas elecciones eran importantes, principalmente, para Sánchez: "El presidente encara su primer test con las elecciones andaluzas" titulaba el diario inglés. 

En Francia, el diario Le Figaro consideraba que este era el primer test de los partidos de cara al posible adelanto electoral que se producirá en 2019. 

