Tikiri Muere 'Tikiri', una elefanta que fue esclava durante 70 años en Sri Lanka

El estado famélico del animal había alertado a la población en redes sociales y tras este suceso, la elefanta iba a ser utilizada para el conocido desfile anual del Templo del Diente.

'Tiriki' en Sri Lanka. / Buddhistdoor Global

La elefanta Tikiri, de Sri Lanka, muere a los 70 años tras sufrir durante toda su vida una situación de maltrato. El animal, que se encontraba en desnutrición, falleció en la ciudad de Kegalle. Tikiri fue domesticada y esclavizada, según el experto en elefantes Jayantha Jayewardene, la elefanta "estaba gravemente desnutrida", declara en El País.

El estado famélico del animal había alertado a la población en redes sociales y tras este suceso, la elefanta iba a ser utilizada para el conocido desfile anual en el Templo del Diente, en la ciudad de Kandy. Se pretendía que la elefanta caminara varios kilómetros cargando un gran peso entre la multitud. 

La Fundación Save Elephant, con sede en Tailandia, fue la primera en llamar la atención sobre la situación de Tikiri, y compartió la noticia de su muerte en una publicación de Facebook.

"El sufrimiento de Tikiri ha terminado, su alma ahora está libre. No más daño puede venir a ella", escribió la fundación en sus redes sociales. 

