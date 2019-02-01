Estados Unidos advirtió al Gobierno socialista de Pedro Sánchez que Juan Guaidó, al frente de la Asamblea venezolana, iba a proclamarse presidente interino del país suramericano, informa El País.
El diario madrileño señala que posteriormente presionó a España para que rompiese relaciones con el presidente elegido en las urnas, Nicolás Maduro, y reconociesen al diputado del partido Voluntad Popular como nuevo líder del país. Hace dos días, Sánchez dio alas a la oposición al chavismo al calificar como “tirano” al sucesor de Hugo Chávez.
Las presiones de Washington también han sido extensivas a la Unión Europea, como reconoció veladamente en el Congreso el ministro de Exteriores español, Josep Borrell, pues no especificó que procedían de la Administración estadounidense.
Sin embargo, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia, secretario de Estado de Cooperación y para Iberoamérica, ya había sido advertido la semana pasada por la diplomacia estadounidense de que se iban a producir “acontecimientos importantes” en Venezuela, que serían apoyados con firmeza por Donald Trump.
No obstante, durante su visita a la capital de Estados Unidos, De Laiglesia no llegó a saber a qué se referían concretamente sus interlocutores, una información proporcionada poco después por la Embajada de su país en Madrid: “Es probable de Guaidó se proclame presidente hoy y nosotros lo vamos a reconocer”, cita en una noticia publicada este viernes El País.
El diario madrileño relata en su exclusiva la cronología de los acontecimientos que llevaron a Juan Guaidó a autoproclamarse líder de Venezuela: un artículo en el que el vicepresidente apoyaba al diputado opositor, una manifestación contra Maduro en Caracas y el rechazo a su Gobierno de los países del Grupo de Lima, muchos regidos por mandatarios conservadores.
El anuncio cogió a Borrell desprevenido, aunque reaccionó con prudencia, mientras que Sánchez en un inicio mantuvo cierto distanciamiento. Sin embargo, el apoyo de varios líderes suramericanos y europeos, así como la actitud beligerante del PP y de Ciudadanos, lo forzaron a tomar parte: España reconocería a Guaidó si Maduro no convocaba elecciones transparentes.
A la espera de la convocatoria electoral, nuestro país reconocerá el lunes a Guaidó, quien se aupó desde una Presidencia hasta otra: en apenas unos días, el líder de la Asamblea ya lo es interinamente del país.
