El Gobierno de Venezuela ha afirmado este jueves que Roberto Marrero, el jefe de despacho de Juan Guaidó ha sido detenido porque dirigía "una célula terrorista" que pretendía "desestabilizar" el país.
Las afirmaciones han sido realizadas por el ministro del Interior, Justicia y Paz, Néstor Reverol, quien ha destacado que la supuesta célula preparaba "asesinatos selectivos", según ha informado la agencia estatal venezolana de noticias, AVN.
Por su parte, el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, ha indicado que la "célula terrorista" tenía como objetivo hospitales y a diversas estaciones del metro.
"Tenían varios objetivos a atacar, varios cuarteles y unidades militares con mercenarios colombianos y centroamericanos. Varios objetivos, unos hospitales con tipo falso positivo, estaciones del metro y otros objetivos que la Fiscalía, el Ministerio Público, el Poder Judicial y los órganos correspondientes de justicia informarán seguramente el transcurso del desarrollo de esta investigación", ha indicado el mandatario.
"Al Gobierno Bolivariano y revolucionario de Venezuela no le temblará el pulso para combatir a los grupos terroristas, para llevarlos a la cárcel. Eso no es política lo que ellos hacen. Simplemente es terrorismo", ha añadido.
La detención de Marrero tuvo lugar en torno a las 2.00 (hora local) de este mismo jueves cuando, según informó Vergara en redes sociales, "más de 40 funcionarios del SEBIN" irrumpieron de madrugada en su vivienda y en la de Marrero "con armas largas y doce camionetas". Tanto Vergara como Guaidó, que también ha denunciado lo ocurrido vía Twitter, han acusado a los agentes del SEBIN de "colocar" armas ─"dos fusiles y una granada"─ en la casa de Marrero para justificar su "secuestro".
