28-A RTVE ofrece un debate electoral "a cuatro" el 22 de abril

La Corporación también ha planteado otro "debate a seis" con los representantes de los partidos con grupo parlamentario propio para el próximo 16 de abril. Un debate que se suma al planteado por Atresmedia "a cinco" que incluya a Vox.

Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias, Albert Rivera y Pablo Casado. / AGENCIAS

RTVE ha ofrecido un "debate a cuatro" con los líderes de PSOE, Pedro Sánchez; PP, Pablo Casado; Podemos, Pablo Iglesias; y Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, para el próximo 22 de abril.

Según señala RTVE en un comunicado, ya ofreció este "debate a cuatro", que comenzaría a las 22.00 horas, tanto a Sánchez como a Casado durante las entrevistas que les realizaron en la segunda edición del Telediario.

La Corporación también ha planteado otro "debate a seis" con los representantes de los partidos con grupo parlamentario propio para el próximo 16 de abril a las 22.00 horas. En este jornada, el PP ha solicitado formalmente a la Academia de la Televisión la organización de un debate "cara a cara" entre su líder y Sánchez.

Por su parte, la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, ha recomendado a Casado que debata con el líder de Ciudadanos y de Vox, antes de ese 'cara a cara' que ha pedido con Sánchez.

Atresmedia ha propuesto un debate electoral "a cinco" que incluya a Vox. La fecha elegida es el 23 de abril. No obstante, la participación de Vox podría ser recurrida ante la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) por otros partidos que podrían ver vulnerado su derecho a una información equilibrada en campaña.

