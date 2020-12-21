Estás leyendo: El Congreso habilitará el mes de enero para avanzar en la reforma del Poder Judicial y la comisión 'Kitchen'

El PSOE y Unidas Podemos solicitaron que se habilitara el primer mes del año, que suele estar fuera del periodo de sesiones, para continuar con la actividad parlamentaria, encallada en cierta medida por la tramitación de los Presupuestos, la moción de censura de Vox contra el Gobierno y la prórroga del estado de alarma hasta mayo en los últimos meses del año.

17/12/2020.- Aplausos de los diputados del PSOE a la diputada Maria Luisa Carcedo, tras la aprobación este jueves en el pleno del Congreso de la proposición de ley que regulará la eutanasia. EFE/Kiko Huesca
MADRID

PILAR ARAQUE CONDE

El Congreso de los Diputados habilitará previsiblemente el mes de enero, que suele estar fuera del periodo de sesiones, para avanzar en la tramitación de la reforma legislativa que limita las funciones del Poder Judicial y para dar salida a los trabajos de la comisión de investigación sobre la Kitchen, cuya constitución está prevista para este martes. 

Fuentes parlamentarias aseguran a Público que los partidos que sostienen al Gobierno, el PSOE y Unidas Podemos, solicitaron que se habilitara el primer mes del año para continuar con la actividad parlamentaria, encallada en cierta medida por la tramitación de los Presupuestos, la moción de censura de Vox contra el Gobierno y la prórroga del estado de alarma hasta mayo en los últimos meses del año.

