Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Botànic II Ximo Puig y Mónica Oltra mantienen un encuentro "discreto" para empezar a negociar el Botànic II

Tras esta reunión, la cabeza de lista de Compromís se ha puesto en contacto con el candidato de Unides Podem, Rubén Martínez Dalmau, para emplazarse a una reunión formal a tres.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 1
Ximo Puig y Mónica Oltra. EFE

Ximo Puig y Mónica Oltra. EFE

El presidente en funciones de la Generalitat y candidato socialista a la reelección, Ximo Puig, y la vicepresidenta y cabeza de lista de Compromís, Mónica Oltra, han mantenido este miércoles un primer encuentro "discreto" tras las elecciones autonómicas del pasado 28A en vistas a conformar un nuevo Botànic.

Tras esta reunión, cuyos términos no han trascendido, Oltra se ha puesto en contacto con el candidato de Unides Podem, Rubén Martínez Dalmau, para emplazarse a una reunión "formal" a tres, que se celebraría previsiblemente el próximo martes.

En ese encuentro del martes los tres líderes del Botànic empezarán las negociaciones del nuevo gobierno que dirigirá la Generalitat tras las pasadas elecciones, en las que el PSPV obtuvo 27 diputados, Compromís 17 y Unides Podem, formación que ahora sí entrará a formar parte del Consell, ocho.

Este mismo miércoles, desde Compromís y PSPV se ha apuntado a que no existen "prisas" ni "urgencia" para las negociaciones y han apuntado como elemento diferencial en esta ocasión, en relación con los comicios de 2015, la campaña de las municipales que arranca este jueves.

Desde la coalición han insistido en que primero hay que abordar el "qué" -contenido- como hace cuatro años; Unides Podem ha pedido empezar la casa "desde los cimientos" con una evaluación del Botànic I y el PSPV por su parte ha aludido a que sería un gesto "de buena voluntad" que se reconociera explícitamente que Puig sería de nuevo presidente.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad