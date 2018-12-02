El Partido Popular pierde escaños y votos pero asume estos resultados como una "victoria". Los conservadores, con 26 escaños, podrían gobernar por primera vez en la historia de Andalucía si cuentan con el apoyo de las derechas: Ciudadanos, que ha conseguido 21 escaños, y Vox 12. Los tres partidos sumarían 59 diputados, siendo la mayoría necesaria de 55. La formación de ultraderecha liderada por Santiago Abascal ha sido la sorpresa en estos comicios y puede ser la clave para desbancar al PSOE, por primera vez en democracia, del parlamento andaluz.
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, le ha comunicado a Juanma Moreno Bonilla, candidato 'popular' a la junta de Andalucía, la necesidad de liderar el "cambio histórico en Andalucía". Moreno Bonilla ha dicho que "Andalucía quiere cambio y va a tener cambio", proponiéndose a sí mismo para presidir la Junta, pero no lo tendrá tan fácil, pues Juan Marín, el candidato de Ciudadanos, también se ha postulado alegando que ellos son el "único partido que crece".
((Habrá ampliación))
