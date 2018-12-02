Los colegios electorales han abierto sus puertas este domingo para votar en los comicios autonómicos de Andalucía. Un total de 6.541.748 electores podrán ejercer su derecho al voto en los 3.832 colegios electorales y 10.038 mesas repartidas por las ocho provincias andaluzas. Ese número de electores supone un aumento del 0,7 % con respecto a las últimas elecciones autonómicas, celebradas el 22 de marzo del 2015, y de esa cifra 242.963 son residentes en el extranjero, 6.298.785 residen en España y 302.771 son nuevos electores.
Las elecciones resolverán si Andalucía entra en un nuevo escenario político o se mantiene en uno más tradicional. Asimismo, en esta jornada se dirime si la ultraderecha regresa con rostro propio a las instituciones.
Los candidatos votarán entre las 10 y las 11:30
Los candidatos a la Presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía de los principales partidos políticos que se presentan a las elecciones autonómicas serán de los primeros ciudadanos en votar, al ejercer su derecho entre las 10:00 y las 11:30 horas.
Identificadas dos personas por leer un manifiesto
Efectivos del dispositivo de seguridad establecido con motivo de las elecciones autonómicas de este domingo han identificado y desalojado a dos personas de un colegio electoral en el Distrito Chana de Granada por leer un manifiesto en su interior.
Paralizadas las elecciones en Sanlúcar de Barrameda
La falta de papeletas de Equo en todas las mesas electorales de la localidad ha provocado que se paralice la votación. Resuelto el problema, los comicios se han reanudado con normalidad.
Comentarios
