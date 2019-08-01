Público
Caso Villarejo El juez investiga posibles pagos del Grupo Planeta al ex comisario Villarejo

Se abre así una una nueva pieza secreta después de que el empresario Javier Pérez Dolset, fundador del grupo Zed, aportara dos audios relacionados con esas contrataciones.

El excomisario José Manuel Villarejo en los juzgados de plaza de Castilla | EFE

El juez del caso Tándem, Manuel García Castellón, ha abierto una nueva pieza secreta para investigar posibles pagos del Grupo Planeta al excomisario José Villarejo después de que el empresario Javier Pérez Dolset, fundador del grupo Zed, aportara dos audios relacionados con esas contrataciones.

Fuentes jurídicas han confirmado la apertura de esta pieza, que se produce después de que el pasado 15 de julio Dolset sacara a relucir dos audios relacionados con Villarejo en una declaración ante el juez García Castellón por otro asunto.

En una de esas grabaciones, según dijo Dolset al magistrado, el secretario del consejo de Planeta, Luis Elías, habla de pagar un anticipo al excomisario de 20.000 euros para investigar un arbitraje a la emisora Kiss FM, ha explicado una fuente presente en la comparecencia.

Fuentes de Planeta han indicado que efectivamente Villarejo acudió al grupo para ofrecer sus servicios en relación con ese arbitraje y que realizó un trabajo puntual al respecto, que no resultó de utilidad para el grupo.

García Castellón investiga a Dolset dentro de la causa abierta al grupo tecnológico Zed, por la que se encuentra en libertad bajo fianza de 600.000 euros.

En su declaración, Dolset señaló que el director del digital Moncloa.com le facilitó estos dos audios, en uno de los cuáles se hablaría del pago de esos 20.000 euros a Villarejo para investigar el arbitraje entre Kiss FM y Uniprex, titular de Onda Cero.

Dolset afirmó que lo que se pretendía con ese trabajo a cargo de Villarejo era investigar al árbitro que falló a favor del propietario de Kiss FM, Blas Herrero.

