Los CDR y Arran cortan la Diagonal durante la reunión Sánchez-Torra en Barcelona

Más de un centenar de activistas se concentran bajo una fuerte presencia policial a unos centenares de metros del Palacio de Pedralbes y frente al hotel en el que el presidente del Ejecutivo y el de la Generalitat asisten a un acto con empresarios

Imagen de la concentración la Avenida Diagonal en protesta por la visita del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y su reunión con el de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. EFE/Alejandro García

Unos 150 activistas de Arran, organización juvenil vinculada a la CUP, y los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han cortado en la tarde-noche de este jueves la circulación por la parte alta de la avenida Diagonal, cerca de donde se ha celebrado la reunión entre los presidentes Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra.

Los activistas han ocupado la calzada de la Diagonal, a la altura del hotel donde se celebra esta noche la cena organizada por la patronal Foment del Treball, en la que participarán Sánchez y Torra.

En ese punto, a escasa distancia del Palau de Pedralbes, donde desde poco antes de las 19.30 horas se reunían los dos presidentes, unos 150 activistas, según los Mossos d'Esquadra, han cortado el tráfico por la Diagonal, entre gritos de "Libertad presos políticos" e "Independencia".

Un hombre sostiene una 'estelada' durante la concentración la Avenida Diagonal en protesta por la visita del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y su reunión con el de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Los manifestantes enarbolaban varias banderas estelades y pancartas en favor de los presos y con los lemas "Somos y seremos ingobernables", "Tumbemos el régimen" y "Su cena, nuestra miseria".

Poco después, un cordón de los Mossos ha impedido que avanzasen y los agentes les han ido dirigiendo hacia la acera, para restablecer la circulación por la Diagonal.

Imagen de la concentración la Avenida Diagonal en protesta por la visita del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y su reunión con el de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. EFE/Alejandro García

Minutos más tarde, sin embargo, los manifestantes han vuelto a ocupar la calzada, aunque no han evitado que Sánchez y Torra accedieran al hotel donde se celebra la cena de Foment del Treball, y posteriormente se han replegado de nuevo en la acera, frente a la entrada del edificio.

