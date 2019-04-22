Público
Corrupción La Guardia Civil destapa otros 7 millones en adjudicaciones amañadas por el Govern de Artur Mas

Sociedades privadas, en connivencia con el sector público, acordaban la cuantía de las ofertas a presentar para excluir a empresas competidoras.

El expresident catalán Artur Mas, a su llegada a una reunión de PdeCat, en Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

La investigación del caso de corrupción de la trama del 3% en Catalunya continúa con nuevos golpes. Esta vez, la Guardia Civil ha destapado otros 7 millones en adjudicaciones amañadas durante 2010 y 2016, etapa en la que Artur Mas estaba al frente del Govern, según informa El Confidencial

Sociedades privadas, en connivencia con el sector público, acordaban la cuantía de las ofertas a presentar para excluir a empresas competidoras. Debido a este caso, ya se imputó en julio de 2018 a CDC y a PDeCAT por presuntos delitos de tráfico de influencias, cohecho y blanqueo de capitales.

El pasado martes, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ordenó nuevos registros en empresas privadas, despachos y las empresas públicas Infraestructuras de la Generalitat de Catalunya y la Autoridad Catalana de la Competencia, por posibles pactos en esta adjudicación de contratos. De la Mata encontró indicios que apuntan a nueve empresas privadas de ingeniería que se presentaban a los concursos y luego pactaban entre sí para hacerse con los contratos.

Fuentes jurídicas apuntan que la investigación se centra en la actividad del expresidente de Infraestructuras de la Generalitat Joan Lluís Quer y del exdirector general Josep Antoni Rosell, que es la persona que vincula el 3% con esta nueva causa.

