Aunque la medida favorecerá al alumnado universitario, desde la CRUE recuerdan que esta medida, al no haber estado consensuada con las instituciones académicas, puede acarrear problemas como disminución de la oferta, dificultades económicas para las universidades y sembrar incertidumbre sobre "cómo y quién" debe hacerse cargo de ellas.

De izquierda a derecha la observadora de la Conferencia de Rectores (CRUE), Carmen Ruiz; el también observador, José Ángel Contreras; el presidente de la CRUE, Roberto Fernández; el presidente, Alejandro Tiana; y el vicepresidente, Julio Luis Martínez, durante la rueda de prensa de la CRUE sobre el procedimiento de investigación del máster de Cifuentes. /EFE

La Conferencia de Rectores CRUE ha lamentado "la aprobación sorpresiva" del real decreto que incorpora la cotización a la Seguridad Social de las prácticas académicas externas porque puede disminuir su oferta y ha pedido al Gobierno que abra un diálogo con las universidades para abordar los cambios.

En un comunicado, la CRUE recuerda el real decreto ley 28/2018 para la revalorización de las pensiones públicas y otras medidas urgentes incluye la obligatoriedad de incorporar al régimen general de la Seguridad Social a los estudiantes que realizan sus prácticas académicas externas.

La CRUE celebra el reconocimiento del valor de las prácticas académicas y que computen a los estudiantes como período de cotización a la Seguridad Social, pero advierte de que pueden suponer una disminución de la oferta, crear dificultades económicas para las universidades y sembrar incertidumbre sobre "cómo y quién" debe hacerse cargo de ellas.

A juicio de los rectores, estos asuntos y el desarrollo normativo del RD deben de ser abordados entre el Gobierno y las universidades en una mesa de diálogo en la que se debe determinar la diferencia entre las prácticas curriculares y extracurriculares; ya que las primeras son una práctica académica obligatoria y se consideran una asignatura más y las segundas tienen carácter voluntario.

También solicita que se mantenga la bonificación del 100% para las prácticas curriculares remuneradas y su extensión para las no remuneradas tanto curriculares como extracurriculares y que se establezca un procedimiento de alta simplificado y automatizado a la Seguridad Social para los estudiantes que realicen prácticas con bonificación para facilitar las gestiones.

En este sentido, la CRUE cree que es necesario incorporar personal experto en gestión laboral a los servicios universitarios de empleo y prácticas para apoyar la gestión administrativa que supondrá la adaptación al nuevo real decreto ley.

