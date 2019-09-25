Defensa sanciona a cuatro militares que firmaron un manifiesto a favor de Franco

El Ministerio de Defensa ha sancionado a cuatro de los cinco mandos militares que firmaron el manifiesto de exaltación de Franco. El expediente del quinto reservista aún está pendiente de resolución, según informa El País.
El pasado verano, casi 200 militares españoles retirados firmaron un texto en defensa del dictador. Sin embargo, entre los firmantes se encontraban cinco militares reservistas.
Los miembros en activo y reservistas no pueden expresar opiniones políticas, al contrario que los militares retirados por completo. Por esa razón, Defensa inició un proceso de investigación que ha acabado con la sanción de cuatro de ellos. Sin embargo, según detalla el medio, no ha revelado las sanciones impuestas por ser confidencial.
En el texto se afirmaba que a Franco “se le debe la gratitud correspondiente” y su trayectoria como militar “es motivo de respeto para todos los militares" que firmaban el manifiesto.
