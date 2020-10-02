Estás leyendo: Torrent anuncia elecciones en Catalunya el 14 de febrero si no hay un debate de investidura previo

El presidente del Parlament ha explicado que el cómputo finalizaría el miércoles 10 de febrero, pero por las actuales circunstancias sanitarias consideran que es mejor celebrar los comicios el domingo siguiente.

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, durante una sesión plenaria monográfica en el Parlament sobre la inhabilitación del expresidente de la Generalitat Quim Torra. David Zorrakino / Europa Press
El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, durante una sesión plenaria monográfica en el Parlament sobre la inhabilitación del expresidente de la Generalitat Quim Torra. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

El presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha situado este viernes la celebración de las próximas elecciones catalanes el domingo 14 de febrero "si no hay un debate de investidura previo que pueda tener éxito", sin descartar que se puedan posponer si no se dan las condiciones sanitarias adecuadas por la pandemia del coronavirus.

En una entrevista en Rac1 recogida por Europa Press, ha asegurado que la ley establece unos plazos claros, por lo que si no hay debate de investidura, el cómputo finalizaría el miércoles 10 de febrero, pero por las actuales circunstancias sanitarias consideran que es mejor celebrar los comicios el domingo siguiente.

También ha asegurado que no se presentará a un proceso de primarias de su partido, por lo que ha dejado claro que no será el candidato de ERC a la presidencia de la Generalitat.

