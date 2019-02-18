Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Equo Equo afea al Gobierno que no presente la Ley de Cambio Climático que prometió

El grupo ecologista llevará este miércoles al Pleno de la Cámara una interpelación urgente y tiene previsto denunciar "la falta de voluntad política" que el Ejecutivo de Sánchez ha mostrado en esta materia.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo del diputado de EQUO, Juantxo Lopez de Uralde, durante una conferencia de prensa | EFE

Foto de archivo del diputado de EQUO, Juantxo Lopez de Uralde | EFE

Unidos Podemos quiere que el Gobierno explique en el Congreso por qué no ha presentado la Ley de Cambio Climático que la ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, había prometido tener lista a principios de 2019.

El grupo confederal lleva al Pleno de la Cámara, este miércoles, una interpelación urgente sobre esta materia y el portavoz de los "morados" en Medio Ambiente, el diputado de Equo Juantxo López de Uralde, tiene previsto denunciar la "falta de voluntad política" que el Ejecutivo de Sánchez ha mostrado sobre este tema.

"La lucha contra el cambio climático es una batalla contra el tiempo. Según los científicos de Naciones Unidas tenemos que reducir las emisiones un 45% en 2030", ha recordado López de Uralde, antes de denunciar que, "por la inacción y pasividad del PP y del PSOE", el país ha perdido en esta legislatura "la oportunidad de sacar adelante una ley de cambio climático".

Pérdida de tiempo

"No hay excusa posible: ni el Gobierno de Rajoy, ni el de Sánchez han tenido voluntad política para hacer frente al mayor problema al que se enfrenta la humanidad." ha declarado a través de un comunicado, recogido por Europa Press.

La formación ecologista destaca, además, que se "ha perdido mucho tiempo" en los últimos años en materia de cambio climático. Un tiempo que se registra en los últimos datos de la Organización Meteorológica Mundial (OMS), que muestran cómo los cuatros últimos años han sido los más cálidos desde que hay registros y que confirman el agravamiento del cambio climático. "Ya no se puede perder más", ha concluido el diputado.

El debate de esta interpelación dará lugar a la presentación de una moción que Unidos Podemos defenderá la semana siguiente ante el Pleno del Congreso, el último que se prevé celebrar antes de la disolución de las Cortas por la convocatoria anticipada de elecciones.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad