La imputación de las dos expresidentas del PP madrileño, Esperanza Aguirre y Cristina Cifuentes, en el marco de la trama Púnica genera incomodidad en Génova. Desde la dirección del PP el mensaje es que “son inocentes hasta que se demuestre lo contrario”. La actual portavoz en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, así lo ha expresado a la entrada de la sede nacional del PP este martes. Sin embargo, en privado, los populares esgrimen que estos hechos ocurrieron hace una década y que la actual dirección del PP se ha renovado por completo.
Tras la junta directiva, presidida por Pablo Casado, ha sido el secretario general de los populares, Teodoro García Egea, quien ha comparecido ante la prensa. Suya ha sido la responsabilidad de proporcionar la versión oficial del partido, ha rechazado opinar sobre la situación de Aguirre y Cifuentes hasta que finalice el proceso y ha mostrado una lista de cien nombres cuyas imputaciones por corrupción acabaron archivadas.
"Todos deberíamos creer en el sistema y respetar las decisiones judiciales nos guste o no nos guste", ha recalcado el número dos del PP. García Egea considera “esencial” que se respete la presunción de inocencia y ha emplazado a esperar a que termine el proceso para hacer las valoraciones oportunas. A su vez, ha asegurado que no hay ningún tipo de preocupación por la aparición del actual secretario de Política Local del partido, Antonio González Terol, en el sumario del caso Púnica.
Los populares ponen el foco en Esperanza Aguirre –que sigue vinculada al partido como militante y estuvo presente en la investidura de la nueva presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que fue su pupila–, ya que Cristina Cifuentes dejó de ser militante del PP hace unos meses. Si, finalmente, se abre juicio oral contra la expresidenta, los estatutos del PP marcan que debe ser suspendida de militancia.
