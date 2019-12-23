El exjefe del Ejército de Tierra Fulgencio Coll Bucher carga contra el presidente del Gobierno en funciones Pedro Sánchez, al que acusa de ser "un problema para la seguridad nacional" y pide a “los poderes del Estado” que impidan su investidura si logra un acuerdo con ERC.
El ahora portavoz de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Palma de Mallorca asegura en un artículo publicado este miércoles en la edición balear de El Mundo que "el comportamiento del presidente en funciones ni es legítimo ni se puede consentir en un presidente del Gobierno”.
El general retirado, que fue nombrado como jefe del Ejército durante el mandato de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, pide que Sánchez sea acusado ante el Tribunal Supremo “por traición o cualquier otro delito contra la seguridad del Estado”.
Coll Bucher acusa al presidente en funciones de "confundir una situación de insurgencia organizada con una alteración del orden público, de poner en peligro a los miembros de la seguridad del Estado para no caer en riesgos políticos y de considerar opcional su promesa de defender la Constitución".
"Estamos ante un problema de seguridad nacional"
Asegura, además, que Sánchez “busca una satisfacción personal sin reparar en que el daño institucional es evidente, pues va a negociar una reforma del Estado de contenido y alcance desconocidos con una minoritaria representación para quebrar el orden constitucional. Y ese es un comportamiento que no es legítimo, ni se puede consentir, de un presidente del Gobierno”. "Estamos ante un problema de seguridad nacional”, califica el exmilitar fichado por el partido de extrema derecha.
