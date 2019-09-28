La Generalitat no da "ninguna credibilidad" a los vínculos de Torra con los CDR

El departamento de Presidencia de la Generalitat ha afirmado este sábado que no da "ninguna credibilidad" a las informaciones que relacionan al presidente catalán, Quim Torra, con los miembros de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) detenidos esta semana acusados de preparar acciones violentas.
Consultada por Efe, una portavoz de la consellería ha declinado hacer cualquier valoración sobre esas revelaciones que apuntan a que uno de los detenidos declaró al juez que le habían dicho que Torra les facilitaría la entrada al Parlament para protagonizar un encierro el próximo 1 de octubre.
La portavoz ha añadido que desde el departamento de Presidencia no comentan "informaciones de ese tipo, especialmente si provienen de filtraciones".
