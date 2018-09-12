El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha advertido hoy de que, tras la dimisión de la ministra Carmen Montón, "la pelota está en el tejado de Pablo Casado" y ha instado al líder del PP a mostrar todos los trabajos relacionados con su máster para certificar su regularidad.
"Enseñar la tesis de fin de máster es decir 'Viva el Rey'", ha ironizado Iglesias en declaraciones en los pasillos del Congreso en alusión a la proclama monárquica que lanzó Casado el pasado sábado.
A preguntas de los periodistas, ha señalado que el presidente del PP debería mostrar los trabajos de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid, la misma donde Montón cursó los estudios que ayer le costaron la dimisión.
Tras la decisión de Montón, Iglesias habló ayer con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a quien le expresó su pesar por que "una de las ministras que había mostrado más compromiso con lo público tuviera que dimitir".
En su opinión, la dimisión era una exigencia porque "otro máster que parece fraudulento" no es "aceptable para la dignidad de la universidad pública española" ni tampoco "una tesis copiada".
