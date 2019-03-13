El Congreso es el escenario de una batalla, que expande cada día sus límites, entre Gobierno y oposición. Las Cortes están disueltas, pero el "vacío" de la Cámara no parece suponer un problema para que los partidos se enfrenten cada vez que se produce la mínima oportunidad. Si en las últimas semanas ha sido la Junta Electoral Central la que ha acogido el choque político preelectoral, este miércoles el enfrentamiento se ha trasladado a la Mesa de la Diputación Permanente.
La Mesa no ha podido calificar el decreto de medidas urgentes para garantía
de la igualdad de trato y de oportunidades entre mujeres y hombres en el
empleo y la ocupación, que, entre otras reformas, amplía los permisos de paternidad y maternidad a 16 semanas, porque Ciudadanos tiene dudas jurídicas.
Los de Albert Rivera han solicitado la petición de un informe jurídico a los letrados de la Cámara porque, a su juicio, el decreto del Ejecutivo modifica una ley orgánica, la de igualdad efectiva de mujeres y hombres. La legislación recoge que las leyes de carácter orgánico no pueden ser modificadas por disposiciones extraordinarias (como es el decreto ley) ni por otras normas que tengan un rango inferior al de ley orgánica.
El portavoz adjunto del PSOE durante la legislatura, Rafael Simancas, ha negado que el decreto modifique aspectos orgánicos de la ley de igualdad y ha asegurado que se limita a reformar disposiciones de carácter ordinario. El diputado ha acusado a la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, y al vicepresidente, Ignacio Prendes, de "rayar la prevaricación" con sus decisiones en la Mesa de la Diputación Permanente.
((Habrá ampliación))
