Interior nombra al comisario José Antonio Togores nuevo jefe de la Policía en Catalunya

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha nombrado nuevo jefe superior de Policía de Catalunya al comisario principal José Antonio Togores Guisasola, que hasta ahora ocupaba este cargo en Extremadura.
Según informa el Ministerio del Interior, Togores cuenta con una acreditada carrera profesional y una sólida experiencia en diversas especialidades de la Policía Nacional y su nombramiento se produce tras la reciente jubilación de Sebastián Trapote, que había ocupado esta responsabilidad desde julio de 2015.
Togores Guisasola ingresó en 1979 en la Policía Nacional y desde entonces ha pasado por numerosas unidades policiales como la de Desactivación de Explosivos y las jefaturas de la Sección de Caballería y Guías Caninos y de la Unidad de Intervención Policial.
Además fue consejero de Interior en la Embajada de España en Colombia y jefe regional de operaciones en la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Andalucía Oriental y desde finales del pasado año desempeñaba el cargo de jefe superior de Extremadura.
Togores posee seis cruces al Mérito Policial y siete medallas otorgadas por Interpol y por distintas unidades operativas de Colombia y además posee la Encomienda de la Orden de Isabel la Católica y numerosas felicitaciones públicas.
