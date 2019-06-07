El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este viernes un real decreto por el que se suprime la Secretaría del Rey Juan Carlos, un órgano que se creó con motivo de su abdicación en 2014 para prestarle apoyo en sus actividades institucionales.
"Dado que Su Majestad el Rey Don Juan Carlos ha decidido dejar de realizar funciones institucionales, desaparece el objeto por el que se creó esta unidad", ha explicado el Ejecutivo.
El jefe de esa Secretaría era Alfonso Sanz Portolés, que dejará de desempeñar esta función pero mantendrá el puesto de consejero diplomático de Felipe VI, que también venía desempeñando. Como miembro de la Familia Real, el Rey emérito seguirá teniendo el apoyo de los servicios generales de la Casa.
Además de disponer de esta Secretaría, desde su abdicación el Rey Juan Carlos recibe cada año una asignación procedente de la partida de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado destina a la Casa Real. El artículo 65 de la Constitución señala que "el Rey recibe de los Presupuestos del Estado una cantidad global para el sostenimiento de su Familia y Casa, y distribuye libremente la misma". En 2018 y en 2019 (puesto que los Presupuestos han sido prorrogados), esa asignación anual asciende a 194.232 euros.
