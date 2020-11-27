madrid
El Gobierno ha descartado la posibilidad de retirar el título de rey emérito que tiene Juan Carlos I desde su abdicación como jefe del Estado, alegando que este tratamiento honorífico está en línea con los precedentes históricos y la costumbre de otras monarquías.
Así ha respondido el Ejecutivo a una pregunta escrita formulada por el senador de Compromís, Carles Mulet, en la que pedía saber si el Gobierno tenía pensado revocar este título honorífico y vitalicio que recibió Juan Carlos I tras su abdicación.
Según recalca el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez el tratamiento honorífico que se da a Juan Carlos I está recogido en un decreto aprobado durante el mandato de Mariano Rajoy, fecha en la que se produjo la abdicación del monarca y el nombramiento de Felipe VI como jefe del Estado.
En la actualidad, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I se encuentra en Abu Dhabi después de su decisión de trasladar su residencia fuera de España tras algunas informaciones judiciales relacionadas con el anterior jefe del Estado.
Durante una comparecencia en la Comisión Constitucional, el secretario de Estado de Relaciones con las Cortes, José Antonio Montilla, defendió que los actos del monarca Juan Carlos I "no requieren refrendo alguno puesto que no desarrolla ninguna función constitucional tras su abdicación como jefe del Estado".
