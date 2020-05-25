La jueza que investiga las manifestaciones del 8M en Madrid cita como imputado al delegado del Gobierno

madrid
El Juzgado de Instrucción Número 51 de Madrid ha citado el 5 de junio como imputado al delegado del Gobierno de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, a quien investiga por autorizar las manifestaciones del 8M del Día de la Mujer, cuando ya había brotes de coronavirus.
En una providencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, la magistrada Carmen Rodríguez Medel cita para ese mismo día como testigos al secretario general de la delegación, Fernando Talavera; al jefe del gabinete del delegado del Gobierno, Luis María Sanz, y al director de la Unidad de Seguridad Ciudadana, José Luis Correas Díaz.
Todos ellos comparecerán ante la magistrada después de Franco, citado a las 9:00 horas en el marco de una investigación que trata de determinar si se han podido cometer delitos de prevaricación administrativa.
Este mismo tribunal descartó el pasado 20 de abril la imputación de un delito de lesiones imprudentes, después de que la juez recibiera un informe médico que aseguraba que no existía "causalidad" entre las marchas feministas y el aumento en el número de contagios.
