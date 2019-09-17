Público
memoria pública Vox enfila en Andalucía a las asociaciones de memoria histórica

Reclama al Gobierno andaluz que les informe del organigrama y salarios de todas las entidades, fundaciones y asociaciones que hayan obtenido subvenciones públicas

Concentración de colectivos de memoria histórica para pedir que se condene la impunidad del franquismo en Madrid. / Erly Quizhpe

Vox, el partido de ultraderecha, el socio imprescindible de PP y Ciudadanos en Andalucía, ha emprendido ahora, después de la que dirigió contra los trabajadores y trabajadoras que se dedican a luchar contra la violencia machista, una campaña contra las asociaciones de memoria histórica y democrática. Sobre este punto, después de haber protagonizado episodios delirantes en el Parlamento y desprecios de diverso tenor e intensidad hacia las víctimas del franquismo y de la dictadura, han decidido pedir a la Junta de Andalucía, a través de una pregunta parlamentaria, que les informe de todos los detalles que tenga al respecto de su organización y funcionamiento.

En la pregunta, dirigida a la Consejería de Cultura y Patrimonio Histórico -que lleva la consejera Patricia del Pozo (PP)- y firmada por los diputados Benito Morillo y Alejandro Hernández, reclaman la “relación de entidades, asociaciones y fundaciones memorialistas que hayan obtenido financiación pública”; “el organigrama de gestión y organización de cada una”; la “memoria económica de todas las actuaciones que hayan acometido a hodierno” (sic), es decir, hasta la fecha. Exigen también saber las “retribuciones del personal contratado”.

Hasta ahora, el Gobierno de PP y de Ciudadanos, que depende de los apoyos parlamentarios de Vox, a pesar de no haber derogado la Ley de Memoria aprobada sin votos en contra la pasada legislatura, permite que Vox la desprecie y la ataque a diario, sin defenderla en el terreno simbólico. Es decir, de momento, mantiene una política de exhumaciones, por razones humanitarias, pero no trabaja, más allá de los formalismos, por defender una política real de memoria democrática, de defensa de la democracia.

