madridActualizado:
El exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz ha recurrido su imputación en la pieza Kitchen del caso 'Tándem' —que investiga el presunto uso fraudulento de fondos reservados para sustraer información sensible al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas— en un escrito en el que niega autenticidad a cuatro mensajes de texto que le implicarían en este asunto y que habría intercambiado con su número dos, Francisco Martínez.
Los mensajes fueron guardados por el entonces secretario de Estado de Seguridad, que incluso levantó acta notarial de los mismos.
En el recurso remitido al Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, la defensa impugna el valor probatorio de las comunicaciones, afirmando que al haber sido aportadas a la causa mediante archivos de impresión, "se desplaza la carga de la prueba a quien pretende aprovechar su idoneidad probatoria", por lo que considera imprescindible la práctica de una prueba pericial que acredite la realidad de estas conversaciones.
En uno de los mensajes aportados por el también imputado Francisco Martínez el exministro de Mariano Rajoy le señala al entonces chófer de Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, como un elemento "importante" para averiguar cuestiones relativas al extesorero de los populares, según obra en el sumario.
En todo caso, la defensa de Fernández Díaz, que ejerce el abogado Jesús Mandri, señala que el exministro tiene una "absoluta disposición" a prestar declaración ante el juez del caso, Manuel García-Castellón, si bien en calidad de testigo, "pero no de investigado, pues de esta última derivan otras connotaciones y una estigmatización que en este caso no resulta justificada ni necesaria". Está citado para el próximo 30 de octubre.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
