La Guardia Civil acabó sancionando el pasado mayo con tres meses sin sueldo al agente que puso música y grabó entre risas desde dentro del furgón policial durante el traslado a Madrid de los presos independentistas catalanes antes del inicio del juicio del procés en la Audiencia Nacional.
El Instituto Armado abrió una información reservada después de que las imágenes se hicieran virales y levantaran quejas ante el Ministerio del Interior por parte de ERC y otros grupos políticos el pasado febrero. Tras la investigación, el agente de los GRS, el cuerpo antidisturbios de la Guardia Civil, fue suspendido sin sueldo, aunque la Asociación Unificada de Giuardias Civiles, que se encargó de su defensa, le ha pagado la nómina durante el tiempo que ha durando la sanción, según informa El Confidencial.
Los golpistas ultranaZionalistas presos, parten hacia Madrid. Únicamente varias decenas de tristes, han acudido a despedirlos. Se acabaron los aquelarres junto a las carceles.— Espíritu indomable (@Esprituindomab1) February 1, 2019
Beautiful!! 👏👏👏👏👏#adeugolpistes
Freedom of #Catalonia from ultranationalists and secessionists pic.twitter.com/kb0gmYGfWH
Las imágenes fueron grabadas desde el asiento del copiloto de uno de los furgones del convoy que trasladaban desde las cárceles catalanas a los acusados por los hechos del referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017, Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Quim Forn, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart.
En la grabación se puede escuchar una canción del grupo punk vasco Josetxu Piperrak & the Riber Rock Band que se titula O.V.N.I (Objeto Verde Nada Inteligente), que fue retirado posteriormente por una denuncia de la Guardia Civil al considerarlo ofensivo para sus agentes. En un momento de la grabación se escucha reír a uno de los agentes que están en el vehículo mientras fuera, numerosos independentistas muestras su apoyo a los políticos encausados.
