madrid
La ampliación de la prohibición de los desahucios entra a partir de este lunes en una semana clave que decidirá su futuro. Tanto el PSOE como Unidas Podemos se han puesto como plazo definitivo la Navidad para aprobar un decreto que amplíe los supuestos en los que se puede paralizar un desahucio mientras se prorrogue el estado de alarma.
Sin embargo, la compensación económica a los grandes tenedores de vivienda (en su mayoría bancos y fondos buitre) defendida por los ministerios socialistas de Justicia y Economía, y la prohibición del corte de suministros básicos (una cuestión en la que no se ha avanzado desde el principio de la negociación), pueden poner en peligro los plazos fijados por ambas formaciones.
Este lunes han hecho declaraciones al respecto tanto el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos (cuyo ministerio lleva directamente las negociaciones con la Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales), como la portavoz de Podemos, Isabel Serra. Ambos han coincidido en que el acuerdo debe cerrarse con urgencia (Ábalos habló de "antes de la Navidad" y Serra se refirió a "los próximos días"), pero también son conscientes de que el desencuentro en torno a la propuesta de Justicia y Economía sobre compensar a los grandes tenedores de vivienda que vean reducidos sus beneficios a causa de la paralización de un desahucio está bloqueando cualquier posibilidad de acuerdo.
En Podemos insisten en que la compensación a grandes tenedores debe caerse del acuerdo porque no responde a la protección del derecho a la vivienda: "No nos parece de recibo que tengan que recibir una compensación en un momento en el que deberían arrimar el hombro a favor de la ciudadanía y el derecho a la vivienda. El problema no es que se reduzcan sus beneficios, es que hay familias sin alternativa habitacional que están siendo desahuciadas", ha defendido Serra, que ha insistido en que "no hay que ir por el camino para proteger a grandes tenedores y fondos buitre".
((Habrá ampliación))
