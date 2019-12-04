Público
Puertas giratorias El secretario de Estado de Energía de Rajoy ficha por el BBVA

Seis meses después de la moción de censura de Pedro Sánchez, Daniel Navia se reincorporó a la entidad bancaria. Ahora ha sido designado como director global de Soluciones Sostenibles del banco. 

Daniel Navia, ex secretario de Estado de Energía de Rajoy.

Daniel Navia, el hombre que ocupó la Secretaría de Estado de Energía desde noviembre de 2016 hasta junio de 2018, ha sido nombrado como director global de Soluciones Sostenibles de BBVA

Seis meses después de su salida del Ejecutivo, con motivo de la moción de censura que sacó a Mariano Rajoy de la Moncloa, el ex número dos del Ministerio de Energía volvió a la entidad bancaria, pues antes de ocupar la cartera que dirigía Álvaro Nadal, Navia ya había trabajado en BBVA Research.

Asimismo, este economista ocupó la Oficina Económica en 2012 como vocal-asesor en el Gabinete del Director de la Oficina Económica. Un año más tarde, en 2013, Álvaro Nadal le nomró director general de Políticas Financieras, Macroeconómicas y Laborales, un puesto que desarrollaba una labor muy parecida a la que ya desempeñaba por entonces el Ministerio de Economía.  

