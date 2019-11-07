Los exconsejeros catalanes Lluis Puig y Toni Comín, declarados formalmente en rebeldía desde julio de 2018 tras huir a Bélgica, comparecerán este jueves ante el juez de instrucción en Bruselas tras la reactivación de las dos órdenes europeas de detención y entrega dictadas por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena.
Ambos tienen previsto comparecer ante el juez de instrucción a primera hora de la tarde, aunque no se ha fijado aún una hora concreta, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de su defensa. Aunque tienen previsto personarse ante los medios entorno a las 16.00 horas a la salida del juzgado.
Desde la activación de la euroorden, el juez de instrucción tiene 48 horas para decidir si la orden de detención es conforme a la ley, si procede dictar prisión para las personas implicadas y si hay alguna causa de rechazo de la euroorden.
En el caso de Puig y de Común, las euroórdenes llegaron este martes a la Fiscalía de Bruselas, que también se ocupa del caso del expresidente de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont, pero el Ministerio Público solicitó a las autoridades judiciales españolas la traducción de la documentación a uno de los idiomas del país antes de actuar.
Tras escuchar a Puigdemont y descartar que le asistiera inmunidad como eurodiputado, el juez de instrucción dictó libertad sin fianza para el expresidente catalán, pero sujeto a condiciones como la imposibilidad de salir del país sin permiso previo del juez.
Además se fijó fecha para su vista, que se celebró el pasado 29 de octubre, pero quedó aplazada hasta el 16 de diciembre para dar más tiempo a las partes para preparar sus alegaciones. La Fiscalía de Bruselas desconocía este miércoles si los tres casos podrían ser reagrupados en un solo caso, a la espera de lo que decida el juez de instrucción.
