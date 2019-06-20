El socialista Jesús María García García ha sido elegido este jueves presidente del Parlamento de La Rioja con el apoyo de los quince votos del PSOE y los dos de Unidas Podemos (UP), lo que pone fin a 24 años de mayoría del PP en este cargo.
García, quien ocupó el número cuatro en la lista que el PSOE presentó en las elecciones autonómicas del pasado 26 de mayo, ha logrado la mayoría absoluta y sustituye en el cargo a la popular Ana Lourdes González.
Momentos antes de que se iniciase la sesión constitutiva del Parlamento de la décima legislatura, el PSOE y UP han avanzado que han alcanzado un acuerdo, del que aportarán más datos tras finalizar el pleno.
La Vicepresidencia Primera de la Mesa de la Cámara la ocupará Henar Moreno, de UP, quien ha recibido 17 votos —15 del PSOE y dos de su coalición—; y la Vicepresidencia Segunda, el popular José Ignacio Ceniceros, presidente en funciones del Gobierno regional y quien fue presidente del Parlamento entre 1999 y 2015.
La socialista Teresa Villuendas ha recibido los 15 votos del PSOE y los dos de UP para ser la secretaria primera del Parlamento; mientras que la segunda, gracias a los doce votos del PP, será Begoña Martínez Arregui, consejera de Presidencia del Gobierno riojano en funciones.
Ciudadanos, con cuatro escaños, ha votado a sus propios candidatos a estos cargos, sin que hayan sido elegidos.
