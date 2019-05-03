El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha citado a declarar como imputado al president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, para el 15 de mayo por la querella presentada por la Fiscalía por presunta desobediencia tras no retirar los lazos amarillos de los edificios públicos como le requirió la Junta Electoral durante la campaña, según ha adelantado este viernes TV3.
La Fiscalía acusa a Torra de "desatender" el mandato de la Junta Electoral de manera "consciente y deliberada" y de mantener simbología "partidista" a la Generalitat, "aunque fuera de manera encubierta".
Después de varios requerimientos, el 22 de marzo Torra ordenó que se retirara el cartel en apoyo a los presos independentistas con un lazo amarillo que colgaba de la fachada principal del Palau de la Generalitat y lo sustituyó por otro que hacía referencia al artículo 19 de la Declaración de los Derechos Humanos.
La Junta Electoral Central decidió trasladar a la Fiscalía la actuación de Torra al entender que había incumplido sus órdenes y pedía que se investigase por su posible delito de desobediencia. La Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya presentó el 27 de marzo una querella por desobediencia contra Torra y éste a su vez también presentó una querella contra la Junta Electoral Central al atribuir a todos sus miembros un presunto delito de prevaricación.
El expresident Carles Puigdemont ha reaccionado a la citación de su sucesor en Twitter:
Tot el meu suport, president @QuimTorraiPla! Anar a declarar per haver defensat la llibertat és un altre abús jurídic en la llarga llista d'abusos que ja porten acumulada. https://t.co/GrJfDTR5pv— Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) 3 de mayo de 2019
