Desde Unidas Podemos están firmemante dispuestos a volver a sentarse con el PSOE para la configuración de un Gobierno de coalición, después de la investidura fallida de esta semana. En una entrevista en RadioCable, Irene Montero considera que es "una decisión del PSOE", es decir, los socialistas deberán dar el primer paso.
"Estamos decepcionados pero, por nuestra parte, seguimos queriendo un Gobierno de coalición", aseveró, tras criticar que Pedro Sánchez "en 80 días ha conseguido un sólo apoyo". "Para él, la culpa es de los demás, especialmente de Pablo Iglesias; no hay nada de autocrítica", lamentó Montero.
"No hay vacaciones que valga, no hay que esperar a septiembre", dijo, pensando en las formaciones independentistas, tras el toque de atención del portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario de ERC, Gabriel Rufián. "Ahora, si quisiera, podríamos empezar a negociar ya", apuntó la responsable de Unidas Podemos.
[Noticia en ampliación]
