El Tribunal Superior de Justicia ha absuelto a una mujer que apuñaló a su marido en el cuello cuando este le estaba propinando una paliza en su casa de Madrid en febrero de 2016. La Justicia decide retirarle la condena de dos años de cárcel al considerar que cometió el homicidio por un "trastorno mental transitorio" producido por experiencias anteriores como víctima de violencia machista.
Los hechos ocurrieron en presencia de la hija pequeña de ambos cuando el hombre agredió a su mujer empujándola y pegándole un puñetazo. Después de acorralarla en la cocina, ella buscó un cuchillo de sierra y se lo clavó en el cuello, según la sentencia.
Tras el incidente, la mujer corrió a buscar ayuda a casa de un vecino y el personal sanitario pudo salvar la vida del hombre.
Llegado el día del juicio, ambos decidieron no acusarse entre ellos, sin embargo, la Audiencia de Madrid los condenó a los dos. A él por un delito de lesiones y a ella por un delito homicidio en grado de tentativa al considerar que, pese a actuar en legítima defensa, lo hizo de forma desmesurada.
Finalmente, la Justicia ha decidido retirar la condena a la mujer que, a pesar de reconocer que tuvo una reacción desproporcionada, entiende que actuó presa de un trastorno mental transitorio que anuló su voluntad. La actual sentencia es aún recurrible ante el Tribunal Supremo.
