Público
Público

Xavier Domènech dimite como líder de Podem y los comunes a nueve meses de las elecciones municipales

Asimismo, ha anunciado a través de un comunicado de Facebook que deja su acta de diputado en el Parlament.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
XAVIER DOMÈNECH

Xavier Domènech

Xavier Domènech ha dimitido este martes como líder de Podem y los comunes a nueve meses de las elecciones municipales. Asimismo, ha anunciado a través de un comunicado de Facebook que deja su acta de diputado. "Después de una profunda reflexión, he decidido que es el momento de dejar todos mis cargos, tanto en el Parlament como el de coordinador general de Catalunya en Común como el de secretario general de Podem Catalunya".

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas