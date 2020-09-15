La fira audiovisual més gran del món ajorna la seva primera edició a Barcelona per culpa del coronavirus

La fira audiovisual més gran del món, l'Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), ha decidit ajornar fins al juny del 2021 la seva primera edició a Barcelona per culpa del coronavirus. El saló, que l'any passat va reunir més de 80.000 visitants de tot el món a Amsterdam, tindrà lloc el 2021 a la Fira de Barcelona. Els organitzadors, però, consideren que "no és prudent" mantenir el calendari inicial, que preveia la celebració de l'esdeveniment de forma presencial entre el 2 i el 5 de febrer.

"La salut i la seguretat del nostre equip, les empreses expositores, els socis de la indústria i els assistents és la nostra prioritat número u", ha dit Mike Blackman, director executiu de l'ISE. Segons Blackman, els organitzadors estan "compromesos" en oferir un ISE "presencial atractiu i segur" durant el 2021 i consideren que ajornar-lo fins al juny "dona temps a la indústria per adaptar-se i recuperar l'equilibri".

Per la seva banda, el president de Fira Barcelona, Pau Relat, ha assegurat que valoren el "fort compromís de ISE" amb la ciutat i que la decisió d'ajornar la fira "serà molt positiva" si permet celebrar una edició presencial. "Seguirem treballant junts perquè un esdeveniment de referència com ISE tingui una gran primera edició el 2021 a la seva nova casa, Barcelona", ha remarcat Relat.



En l'acte de traspàs de la capitalitat de l'ISE d'Amsterdam a Barcelona, el mes de febrer passat, l'aleshores consellera d'Empresa, Àngels Chacón, va dir que la fira vindria a la capital catalana "a créixer, de la mateixa manera que ho va fer el MWC l'any 2006". El Mobile World Congress del 2021 està previst entre l'1 i el 4 de març, un mes després de la data inicialment prevista per l'ISE.