El plenari dels Comuns dona suport a Ada Colau perquè segueixi com a alcaldessa

Les bases dels Comuns han aprovat aquest divendres per una ampla majoria que Ada Colau presenti la seva candidatura per seguir com alcaldessa de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, "per tal de seguir impulsant les polítiques valentes iniciades en 2015, per posar la ciutat al centre i aconseguir un govern estable capaç de superar els blocs", ha explicat Barcelona en Comú en un comunicat.

El plenari de Barcelona en Comú, és un òrgan format per unes 2.000 persones, que es convoquen de forma ordinària cada tres mesos com a instància política autoritzada per prendre les decisions estratègiques.



350 membres d'aquest plenari s'han reunit aquest divendres al centre cívic La Sedeta per a debatre i votar a mà alçada la proposta de la direcció d'aquesta formació per tal que Ada Colau opti a la reelecció. Desenes d'assistents s'han quedat fora del recinte per falta d'aforament i han votat en una urna. 457 han a favor de la proposta i 27 ho han fet en contra

El text concret sobre el qual el plenari ha hagut de pronunciar-se a favor o en contra era el següent: "El 26 de maig la ciutadania va donar un mandat clar de configurar un govern d'esquerres a la ciutat de Barcelona, donant un 64% de vots i una majoria àmplia de 28 regidors a aquestes forces".



Assenyala també que "d'acord amb aquests resultats, Barcelona en Comú va iniciar converses amb ERC i PSC per a aconseguir un pacte de govern ampli i estable a tres".

Aquestes dues formacions es veten mútuament, assenyala Barcelona en Comú. i en aquest context consideren que "la millor manera de mantenir viva la possibilitat d'un govern tripartit a Barcelona és un pas endavant i liderar-lo com Barcelona en Comú".



A hores d'ara sembla gairebé impossible que ERC i PSC comparteixin responsabilitats de govern, tenint en compte el suport que van donar els socialistes a l'aplicació de l'article 155 contra l'autogovern de Catalunya i els criteris contraposats en relació als presos polítics catalans. Ada Colau per tant només pot aspirar a ser investida com alcaldessa si aconsegueix tancar un acord amb el PSC i si es confirma el suport d'alguns regidors de la llista de Valls i Cs.

