1.851 municipios tienen más jubilados que trabajadores

En 1.851 municipios españoles, un 25% total, hay más jubilados que personas trabajando allí afiliadas a la Seguridad Social, según un estudio del diario El País. El dato se incrementa hasta el 33% –un total de 2.129– si se incluyen las localidades donde hay un trabajador por cada jubilado.
Los países escandinavos hace ya años que abordaron una reforma local, manteniendo la identidad de cada municipio y buscando unidades de escala del tamaño adecuado para adjudicarles las competencias de las grandes políticas redistributivas: sanidad, educación y servicios sociales.
A la vez, más del 60% de los ayuntamientos tienen menos de mil habitantes y solo concentran el 3,2% de la población. La mayoría de los españoles vive en las grandes ciudades, mientras el medio rural se queda despoblado, aunque no solo los pueblos, también algunos núcleos urbanos que son capital de provincia.
Pese a la superpoblación que hay en España, los pueblos empiezan a vaciarse de manera alarmante. La población nacional ha aumentado alrededor de un 36% desde 1975, pasando de un país con 34,2 millones de habitantes a otro de alrededor de 46,7 millones. Sin embargo, durante estos años, en los que el país ha sufrido una revolución económica, amplias regiones del país se han visto afectadas por movimientos migratorios de gran calado desde las zonas rurales hasta las grandes ciudades.
Así, provincias como Soria han visto como su población se reducía en este periodo más de un 23%, según las cifras de población que maneja el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), mientras que otras como Madrid han crecido un 73% impulsadas por el crecimiento de la capital y las ciudades dormitorios que la rodean.
