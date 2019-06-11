Público
Accidente de tráfico Un conductor borracho y drogado mata a un motorista en Barcelona

El coche, en el que viajaban dos personas que han resultado ilesas, ha invadido el sentido contrario y ha provocado una colisión frontal con la motocicleta que conducía la víctima.

Imagen de archivo de un accidente de moto./ EFE

Un motorista ha fallecido este martes en Sant Pere de Ribes (Barcelona) cuando un conductor borracho y drogado, que ha sido detenido, ha invadido el sentido contrario de la marcha y ha arrollado la motocicleta. El Servei Català del Trànsit (SCT) ha informado de que los hechos se han producido sobre las 05.37 horas a la altura del kilómetro 9,3 de la BV-2111, en Sant Pere de Ribes, y que con esta víctima mortal son ya 71 los fallecidos en las carreteras catalanas desde principios de año.

Un turismo, en el que viajaban dos personas que han resultado ilesas, ha invadido el sentido contrario y ha provocado una colisión frontal con la motocicleta que conducía la víctima.

Las pruebas de drogas y de alcohol a las que ha sido sometido el conductor del vehículo han dado un resultado positivo, por lo que los Mossos lo han detenido, acusado de un delito contra la seguridad del tráfico.

Cinco patrullas de los Mossos y dos ambulancias del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) han acudido al lugar del siniestro, que ha obligado a cortar la circulación en esa vía en ambos sentidos de la marcha.

