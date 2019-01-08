Público
Ataque de perros Muere el anciano de 81 años que fue atacado por tres rottweiler en Madrid

El hombre, enfermo de alzheimer, tenía los brazos en estado catastrófico y las piernas desgarradas. El dueño de los animales ha sido detenido por no tener la documentación en regla.

Tres perros rottweiler. PIXABAY

El anciano de 81 años enfermo de alzheimer que fue atacado el pasado sábado por tres perros de raza Rottweiler en la carretera de Villaverde de Vallecas ha muerto esta noche en el Hospital de La Paz, han informado fuentes del centro.

El hombre se encontraba muy grave al tener los dos brazos en estado catastrófico y desgarros en ambas piernas. El dueño de los animales fue detenido pocas horas después de lo sucedido ya que ninguno de los animales tenía chip ni documentación en regla.

Por su parte, los perros, que estaban sueltos, fueron localizados y trasladados a las dependencias del Servicio Veterinario de Urgencia de Madrid en Aluche.

Se encontraban en el patio exterior vallado de una nave de cerámica y cementos situada en el número 470 de la calle de Embajadores, en la confluencia de la carretera de Villaverde a Vallecas.

Razas de perro peligrosas

Los perros Rottweiler están considerados dentro del grupo de razas de perros potencialmente peligrosas, según el decreto regional que transpone la normativa estatal en la materia fijada en el Real Decreto 287/2002.

Los ejemplares que están dentro de la categoría de perros potencialmente peligrosos son Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffodshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Tosa Inu y Akita Inu.

El último ataque grave de perros en la Comunidad tuvo lugar a finales de noviembre en la localidad de Colmenar de la Oreja, cuando una madre y una hija murieron por las mordeduras provocadas por sus perros, dogos de burdeos mezclados con otras razas (y que fueron posteriormente sacrificados).

