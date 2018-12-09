El Ayuntamiento de Vigo cancela una charla contra la vacuna del papiloma humano 

El Ayuntamiento de Vigo ha anunciado que no acogerá una conferencia contra la vacuna del papiloma humano organizada por la eurodiputada Lidia Senra en la que iba a hablar la presidenta de una asociación de supuestos afectados por esta vacuna. La conferencia estaba programada para el día 15 de diciembre en el Museo del Marco de la ciudad gallega.
El auditorio del museo ya había sido reservado por el grupo de Izquierda Unida Europea e Izquierda Verde Nórdica. La eurodiputada Lidia Senra, que está realizando una campaña en la que se cuestiona la seguridad de las vacunas, es la principal impulsora de este acto, según informa el medio gallego GCiencia.
La eurodiputada informa que la charla suspendida venía a explicar "las consecuencias de la vacuna" y el trabajo que su grupo está desarrollando. Para Senra, "no existe ninguna justificación para que las niñas sufran riesgos innecesarios, cuando se toman medidas preventivas, eficaces y seguras como la citología, los condones y la educación sexual".
El virus del papiloma humano se transimite por relaciones sexuales y, entre sus consecuencias, está el cáncer cervical. Según las cifras de la OMS, en 2012 se produjeron 266.000 muertes y se detectaron más de 500.000 casos nuevos afectados por el virus del papiloma.
