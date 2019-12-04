Público
Público

Cerca de 60 migrantes mueren en el naufragio de una patera que iba a Canarias

La embarcación había partido el pasado jueves desde las costas de Gambia. Otras 74 personas lograron salir con vida tras nadar hasta llegar a la costa de Mauritania.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un rescate de Salvamento Marítimo en el mar de Alborán.- SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO/ ARCHIVO

Imagen de archivo de un rescate de Salvamento Marítimo.- SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO/ ARCHIVO

Al menos 57 migrantes de varias nacionalidades han muerto tras naufragar hoy su embarcación en aguas del Atlántico a la altura de Nuadibú (470 kilómetros al norte de Nuakchot), según dijeron a Efe fuentes policiales en esta ciudad.

Otros 74 ocupantes de esa misma patera lograron salir con vida tras nadar hasta llegar a la costa de Mauritania, y fueron ellos los que dieron detalles del naufragio. La embarcación había partido el pasado jueves desde las costas de Gambia con destino a las Islas Canarias, llevando a bordo un total de 150 ocupantes de distintas nacionalidades.

La embarcación, que al parecer viajaba siempre cerca de las costas, golpeó un arrecife y volcó; una vez en el agua, solo los que sabían nadar pudieron llegar hasta la costa y salvar la vida. Tras encontrar a los supervivientes, las autoridades mauritanas les llevaron hasta un lugar seguro de Nuadibú, donde les proporcionaron cuidados, víveres, ropa y mantas.

No hay esperanza de encontrar a nuevos supervivientes, según las fuentes, pero continúa el rastreo para tratar de encontrar los cadáveres, que en algunos casos han sido arrojados a tierra por el oleaje. Estos últimos serán enterrados esta misma noche en un lugar al exterior de la ciudad.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad