Iglesia La Conferencia Episcopal avala los cursos de "sanación espiritual" de la homosexualidad y muestra su "afecto" al obispo de Alcalá

El portavoz de los obispos, Luis Argüello, lejos de anunciar alguna actuación contra estos cursos ilegales, considera que las noticias al respecto son un "ejercicio de manipulación de la verdad y desinformación intencionada".

El presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal española, cardenal Ricardo Blázquez (c), durante la peregrinación al Santuario del Sagrado Corazón en Getafe. /EFE

La Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE) ha apoyado este viernes al obispo de Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), Juan Antonio Reig Plá, y los cursos de "sanación espiritual" que se celebran en su diócesis porque se trata de "acompañar a las personas que lo deseen desde el discernamiento espiritual".

Lo ha dicho el secretario general de la CEE, Luis Argüello, en la rueda de prensa tras la Asamblea Plenaria, al ser preguntado por los supuestos cursos para "curar" la homosexualidad impartidos por el Obispado de Alcalá de Henares.

Los obispos han expresado su "apoyo y afecto" a Reig Plá y a los colaboradores del centro de orientación familiar (COF) Regina Familiae de su diócesis, y han tachado de "ejercicio de manipulación de la verdad y desinformación intencionada" las noticias sobre los cursos.

Argüello ha insistido en defender la libertad de conciencia de los individuos para buscar "ayuda y acompañamiento" en personas e instituciones que le merezcan confianza como la Iglesia "si creen que tienen un cuerpo de varón o mujer y una orientación que, en principio, no les parece de acuerdo a ese cuerpo y lo viven con preocupación y malestar".

