 El Gobierno de Ayuso ha asegurado que la unidad se habilitará en breve, aunque no ha especificado cuándo y por qué han puesto antes en marcha espacios ajenos a los hospitales como hoteles medicalizados o el recinto ferial de IFEMA.

Hospital Universitario Infanta Sofía. EFE
Hospital Universitario Infanta Sofía. EFE

En plena crisis sanitaria asistencial por el coronavirus y mientras escasean las habitaciones y el material médico en España, una unidad de cuidados intensivos del Hospital Infanta Sofía de San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid) totalmente equipada –a falta de camas– permanece cerrada. 

Según adelanta La Sexta, la unidad consta de seis habitaciones de UCI que cuentan con tomas de oxígeno, aire y vacío, imprescindibles para el tratamiento de pacientes críticos. 

En el vídeo, difundido por el mismo medio, se puede ver una planta con varias habitaciones en las que hay carros de medicación y material UCI, como monitores de monitorización básica invasiva. Además de varios respiradores con la tubuladora estéril, un material escaso en los hospitales madrileños y que implica decidir quién puede ser intubado y quién no. 

Mientras la Comunidad pone en marcha espacios ajenos a los hospitales como "hoteles medicalizados" o el recinto ferial de IFEMA, debido a la falta de instalaciones, mantiene cerrada esta UCI. Aunque asegura que se habilitará en breve. 

Por su parte, el Hopsital Reina Sofía afirmó en un primer momento que estaba cerrada porque no había personas que la necesitaran. Ahora, sin embargo, han asegurado al mismo medio que hace una semana ya vieron la necesidad de nuevas UCI y por ello han habilitado "en 7 días" y de "motu propio" estas habitaciones que "acogerán pacientes en la próximas horas". 

