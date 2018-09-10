Público
Franco ordenó cambiar una moneda de peseta en 1946 para salir más favorecido

El dictador mandó que se le estilizará el cogote, la papada y un ojo. La pieza, que era una prueba, tiene un valor que oscila entre los 2.500 y los 4.000 euros

La moneda de 1946 que fue finalmente acuñada tras los cambios ordenados por Franco.

En el año 1946 el entonces dictador Francisco Franco ordenó modificar su imagen en una moneda de peseta porque salía, según su opinión, salía muy desfavorecido. La moneda, que se trataba de una prueba diseñada por el escultor Mariano Benlliure, iba a ser acuñada por la Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre, pero antes el dictador dijo que no le gustaba su imagen de perfil que aparecía en la misma y ordenó que se le estilizará el cogote, la papada y un ojo. 

El valor de esta moneda oscila entre los 2.500 y 4.000 euros.​

La moneda modificada ha sido exhibida este fin de semana en el Congreso de Numismática celebrado en Vigo. La moneda fue descubierta por Jaime Paz, un experto en numimástica.

Según explicó Paz al diario Faro de Vigo, encontró la moneda en una caja de cartón junto a otras 400 pesetas de la época. Al principio, Paz pensó que se trataba de una falsificación, pero posteriormente se dio cuenta de que era una moneda de prueba. "La pieza llegó a mis manos de forma casual, procedente de una caja de zapatos con unas 400 monedas de una peseta, así como de cinco y diez céntimos y una de 0,50 céntimos de níquel de 1949".

Ahora que el Gobierno va a exhumar los restos del dictador, expertos en numimástica han detectado un nuevo fervor por las monedas en las que aparece el dictador.

