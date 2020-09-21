El Gobierno de Ayuso pedirá sanitarios voluntarios para Ifema y su hospital de pandemias

madridActualizado:
El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, ha afirmado este lunes que el personal de Ifema y su hospital de pandemias se buscará "dentro de la red de hospitales". El hospital de pandemias de Madrid se encuentra a más del 40% de su ejecución y abrirá en noviembre, según ha anunciado.
Se va a utilizar "una fórmula que funcionó en el mes de marzo y en el mes de abril, que fue activar primero con personas que estén dentro de esa red de hospitales que quieran trabajar en el hospital, una parte de voluntariado, y así crear equipos que se puedan activar según la situación así lo requiera", ha afirmado.
"Es cierto que la escasez de médicos es un problema del Sistema Nacional de Salud, que no solo es un problema de la Comunidad de Madrid, y si no hay esos médicos habrá que buscar la solución con los que ya tenemos dentro del Servicio Madrileño de Salud", ha apostillado el consejero del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
Escudero ha recalcado que "hubo muchos voluntarios en el Hospital de Ifema de hospitales y de atención primaria principalmente", y que "esas personas que quieran tener esa activación cuando lo requiera la situación" son con las que se pretende conseguir los recursos humanos "suficientes para dar una buena asistencia sanitaria".
En cuanto a la posible reapertura de Ifema, el consejero ha señalado que "tampoco hay que verlo como algo dramático", y que si lo requiere la situación asistencial se producirá. "Si tenemos que activar los recursos hay que verlo con absoluta naturalidad y siempre por dar esa respuesta que merecen los madrileños", ha agregado.
