Un hombre se hace pasar por psicólogo para aprovecharse de víctimas de violencia machista

Ha sido detenido en Castellón un varón que suplantaba las funciones de un profesional de la psicología y sexología para aprovecharse de pacientes en casos de duelo o violencia machista. Está acusado por los delitos de intrusismo laboral, abuso sexual y contra la seguridad vial.

Fachada de la Ciudad de la Justicia de Valencia. | EFE

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Castellón a un hombre de 53 años acusado de hacerse pasar por psicólogo y sexólogo y que atendía a personas en casos de duelo y violencia machista, circunstancia que aprovechaba para entablar relaciones sentimentales con ellas.

Según ha informado la Policía Nacional en un comunicado, el arrestado, al que se atribuye los delitos de intrusismo profesional, abuso sexual y contra la seguridad vial, llegó a abusar de una de sus víctimas.

La investigación policial se inició a raíz de la denuncia de un paciente, que alertaba de que un hombre podría estar trabajando como psicólogo sin serlo y que, además, valiéndose de su "profesión" habría abusado sexualmente de una de sus pacientes y entablado una relación con otra.

Al parecer, una de las víctimas llegó a manos del detenido tras el fallecimiento de un familiar, y habían iniciado con el supuesto psicólogo un programa de sesiones varios miembros de la familia desde 2017.

La otra víctima acudió a él tras haber sido víctima de violencia machista, y el detenido "se aprovechó de su vulnerabilidad y de su especialización como psicólogo y sexólogo" para abusar sexualmente de ella, según asegura.

Cuando esta paciente comenzó a desconfiar de sus "terapias", el hombre amenazó con hacer informes para que retirasen las ayudas económicas que percibía la mujer.

Así mismo, el falso psicólogo utilizaba vehículos de las víctimas, aunque nunca ha tenido carnet de conducir. El detenido, que cuenta con antecedentes policiales, ha pasado ya a disposición judicial.

