La víctima de presuntos abusos sexuales por parte de cuatro miembros de La Manada en Pozoblanco (Córdoba) sufrió "estrés postraumático" al ver los vídeos de la agresión. Este martes, durante la declaración de la Policía Foral de Navarra en la que explicaban cómo se encontraron los vídeos en el móvil de Antonio Manuel Guerrero, los miembros de La Manada se han reído y han murmurado entre ellos.

Ante esta falta de atención y despreocupación, el juez se ha visto obligado a detener el interrogatorio y a preguntarle al grupo qué es lo que les hacía tanta gracia. Además, les ha ordenado que dejaran de hacer gestos.

La Policía Foral de Navarra localizó los dos vídeos de Pozoblanco durante la investigación de la violación de San Fermín: "Me identifico como Policía Foral. Le digo que he encontrado un vídeo donde podría estar ella y le pregunto qué hizo el 1 de mayo. Ella inmediatamente se echa a llorar y me dice lo sabía y nadie me creía”, ha declarado el agente según La Sexta.

La Audiencia de Navarra ha condenado a tres años y tres meses de prisión al ex guardia civil, Antonio Manuel Guerrero, y al que fue militar, Alfonso Cabezuelo, por grabar siete vídeos y tomar dos fotografías de la violación grupal durante las fiestas de San Fermín de 2016. Además, se les ha multado con 5.670 euros.

El resto de agresores sexuales, José Ángel Prenda, Jesús Escudero y Ángel Boza, han sido absueltos del delito contra la intimidad al no aportar "ninguna colaboración objetiva y causal, eficazmente dirigida a la consumación del delito expresado".

