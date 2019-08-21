El buque de rescate Open Arms ha llegado a última hora de este martes al puerto de Lampedusa, en Italia, después de esperar durante 19 días la autorización para desembarcar a los migrantes y refugiados que fueron recogidos en el mar.
"Y por fin, después de 19 días cautivos en la cubierta de un barco, todas las personas a bordo pisarán tierra firme", han celebrado desde la ONG, que ha compartido un vídeo en el que los migrantes a bordo del barco celebraban la noticia.
Después de que el Gobierno de España enviase este mismo martes al buque de la Armada Audaz para escoltar a los migrantes al puerto de Palma, en Mallorca, el Open Arms se veía obligado a cambiar sus planes.
La Fiscalía de Agrigento, en Sicilia, ordenaba horas después del ofrecimiento del Ejecutivo español el secuestro provisional del barco y el desembarco de las decenas de migrantes en tierras italianas. La decisión, tomada por el fiscal Luigi Patronaggio, llegaba después de comprobar las condiciones en las que viajaban los pasajeros.
Antes de llegar a la medianoche, el buque de rescate, en el que ya solo viajan 83 personas -otras tantas fueron evacuadas por distintas necesidades- arribaba en el puerto de la isla italiana de Lampedusa. "Por fin, se acaba la pesadilla y las 83 personas a bordo recibirán asistencia inmediata en tierra", celebraban desde la ONG.
